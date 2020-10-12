Intrepid bobcat caught on video

Ben got this incredible video of the black bobcat that has been hanging around Danville, Vermont. Posted by Melissa Patnoe on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Ben Patnoe of Wolcott captured this video of a black bobcat while he was checking game cameras on his friend’s property in Danville early this fall. Mr. Patnoe said the cat just walked out in front of them. He believes this to be the same cat that has been spotted “hanging around” Danville.

Video courtesy of Mr. Patnoe