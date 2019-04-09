Inside Vermont’s biggest sugaring operation

 -  - 

Lee Sykes shines a flashlight through a stream of almost clear maple syrup to make sure he doesn’t overfill one of the 55-gallon barrels Sweet Tree uses for storage. Photo by Joseph Gresser
Lee Sykes shines a flashlight through a stream of almost clear maple syrup to make sure he doesn’t overfill one of the 55-gallon barrels Sweet Tree uses for storage. Photo by Joseph Gresser
Share
0 views
bookmark icon