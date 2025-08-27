In Westmore, lake faces new plant peril

by Matthew Wilson

WESTMORE — Westmore Select Board members are used to the problem of clearing Eurasian milfoil, an invasive species, from Lake Willoughby. Dry, sunny summer weather has brought another aquatic headache to the fore, this a native species run amok.

At the board’s meeting Monday evening, Robert Patton of Swampguana Diving talked to the board about pondweed. In the past he has been hired to dive for milfoil, using suction to remove the plant from the lake. He said he isn’t permitted to do the same with pondweed, which reseeds itself in a more aggressive manner than the more familiar invasive.

Boat propellers can chop up tiny pieces of pondweed which can then form new patches of growth, Mr. Patton said. Current low water levels and sunny conditions have allowed the plant to flourish this summer. The lower level is due to the lack of rainfall this summer.

Mr. Patton said he tried to raise the alarm in his reports to the town …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)