In Westmore, board votes to oppose tower

by Matthew Wilson

WESTMORE — A tower for private communications continues to cast its shadow across Lake Willoughby. It’s an issue that seems to return even after the select board and residents believe the planned construction was put to rest. The tower will be the focus of an upcoming evidentiary hearing before the state Public Utility Commission (PUC) on May 14. ITW, the company seeking to put up the tower, still hopes to get a certificate of public good for the project. Residents opposing the tower have asked the board to support their cause with an official motion and the topic came up again Monday night.

The board has discussed the proposed tower for more than a year. Select board member Peter Hyslop, who owns the land on which the tower would be built, has recused himself from participating in discussions about the tower to avoid any claims of a conflict of interest.

Two balloon tests to show where the tower would be visible were conducted, one in 2024 and another earlier this year. Several residents have written to tell the PUC they don’t want to see the tower go up.

When the topic came up again Monday, board chair David Stevens said he’s done some homework …

