Seven swimmers are joining In Search of Memphre on Tuesday, July 17, for the international 25-mile cross-border swim between Newport and Magog, Quebec, on Lake Memphremagog. This year’s swim is dedicated to the Asylum Seekers. As part of that dedication, they are encouraging donations to the Asylum Seekers Advocacy Project, which provides legal assistance and other support for those individuals and families seeking asylum in the United States. To learn more about the important work and to make a donation, please go to www.asylumadvocacy.org.

The July “Swimmer Scouts” are: Vera Rivard, 14, of Springfield, New Hampshire; Eric Schall, 57, of Kingston, Pennsylvania; Mary Stella Stabinsky, 41, of Plains, Pennsylvania; Sharessa Guttierrez, 37, of Omaha, Nebraska; Sandra Frimmerman, 34, Excelsior, Minnesota; Dan Shubb, 69, of Baltimore, Maryland; Cara Marie Manlandro, 28, of Saint Augustine, Florida.

Twenty boat pilots, crew, and kayakers will support them.

Elaine Kornbau Howley began In Search of Memphre in 2011 on the tenth anniversary weekend of 9/11, to promote a more open border, search for our local lake creature, Memphre, and to do some good along the way. Since then, 25 swimmers have completed solo swims the length of the lake.

In keeping with the swim’s mission to promote a more open border, last year’s search was dedicated to The Dreamers. This year’s Swimmer Scouts have decided to support the Asylum Seekers and join the national outcry against the cruel and inhumane treatment of those seeking asylum in the United States. –– from Kingdom Games.