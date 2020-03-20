In Orleans the NorthCountry Federal Credit Union closed to public

The Orleans branch of NorthCountry Posted this announcement:

Please be aware! ⚠️ Our Orleans branch is now closed to the public. If you peek in the window, you’ll see our staff is still there, checking your night drop drop-offs and ATM deposits as they come in throughout the day. If you wave, we’ll wave back! But for everyone’s health, let’s give each other some extra space until the pandemic passes. Need to talk? Give us a call during business hours at (800)660-3258. Take care, everybody!