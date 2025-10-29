In Newport, water and sewer rates to rise

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The city council’s special meeting ran under an hour Monday evening, but in that time, council members agreed to raise water and sewer rates in order to lower the system’s debts. Mayor Rick Ufford-Chase ended the meeting by warning his colleagues that their next gathering, to be held at the Memphremagog Science and Education Center at 6 p.m. on November 3, will be around three times as long.

Council member John Monette, a member of the city’s water and sewer task force, laid out the situation facing Newport. Estimates of what the city would have to pay on its loan to finance the east-side water tower, were about $7,000 higher than the actual cost, he said.

The expectation was the cost would be $195,000 annually. The bill will actually be fore$202,000.

In addition, Mr. Monette said, there will probably be charges for …

