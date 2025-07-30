In Newport: Task force lays out vote choices

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Monday evening the mayor, city council, and, members of the financial reporting and fiscal practices task force made a first effort to explain the issues behind items on the August 12 special Town Meeting ballot.

About 40 people showed up at the North Country Career Center to hear the reasons city officials think it essential for voters to support the short- and long-term borrowing a yes vote on the Warning’s five articles would authorize.

At a finance task force meeting Friday afternoon, the agenda for the city meeting was planned and task force members were assigned articles to introduce and explain.

In advance of the meeting a booklet entitled “FAQ for August 12, 2025 Ballot Initiatives” was posted on the city website, newportvermont.org, and a podcast covering the same ground prepared using artificial intelligent technology. …

