In Newport, Downtown group celebrates

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The 100 or so people who filled the banquet room at the East Side Restaurant on September 25 were in a celebratory mood. Newport Downtown Development, the organization whose annual meeting they had come for, has had a good year and, according to its leaders, is poised for further success.

Those in attendance heard of efforts to increase the amount of housing in the city, to lure new businesses, and, ultimately, to recover Newport’s position as the economic hub of Orleans County.

Mayor Rick Ufford-Chase, who also serves as the development group’s executive director, was ebullient in his closing remarks. He likened the work of the organization to his days as a guide teaching raw crews how to work together to maneuver a large raft over river rapids.

“If you can get everyone rowing at the very same time in the same coordinated stroke and pulling hard, you can actually feel the raft lift and float a little bit and drop again, and then it happens again and again,” Mr. Ufford-Chase said.

He acknowledged that group effort is difficult to sustain over time, but said, with commitment, it can be done, even though …

