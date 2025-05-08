In Newport Center, improved cell service almost in sight

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT CENTER — Cellular service along the northern border can be shoddy. Signals often struggle to reach up from the south or they bounce in from Canada, making a call from the top of Vermont a coin toss. That may change, at least for people with Verizon, if a new cell tower goes up. The select board talked about the tower at its May 1 meeting and about a balloon test to show where the tower will be visible from.

During the meeting, select board chair Steve Barrup asked his colleagues if they have seen a letter regarding the erection of a tower along Route 100. They said that they have looked at the letter and knew the area where the tower is proposed to go.

“On May 13 they’ll be conducting a balloon test so that people driving by can see where it’ll be,” Mr. Barrup said.

The board talked about how Verizon has been looking for a viable tower site and wondered if the Border Patrol supports the tower, as it would provide a signal to an area where agents often don’t have cellular coverage.

“It should at least help with service in this area,” ..

