In Newport Center, Federal agents detain construction workers

by Maria Amador

NEWPORT CENTER — On May 28 ten construction workers were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents near a closed work site in Newport Center. The arrests are the latest in a series of small- and large-scale detentions carried out in Vermont since President Donald Trump took office.

Before their arrest the ten were working at Newport Crossing, one of three sites in the area being developed by RuralEdge the Northeast Kingdom’s nonprofit housing agency. According to executive director Patrick Shattuck, who learned of the incident the day after it happened, the workers were part of a framing crew subcontracted by H.P. Cummings, the project’s construction manager.

H.P. Cummings did not respond to requests for comment by the time of this article went to press.

Mr. Shattuck said …

