In Jay, Cross Road purchase nears completion

by Matthew Wilson

JAY — They say anything worth doing takes time. The Jay Select Board knows this well, having worked on a number of projects related to public land over the last year. The biggest of those involves a property on Cross Road, a purchase the board and others have been ironing out for more than two years. It appears that many of the wrinkles stopping the sale have finally been ironed out, and the current landowner still wants to sell it to the town.

A meeting has been set to talk over legal issues with a town lawyer who is looking over documents for Jay. Time is now the only obstacle left between the town and the purchase.

The idea to buy land on Cross Road started in 2023. The plan was originally to get the large parcel into the town hands so that a partner in the project, the Missisquoi River Basin Association (MRBA), could work in a floodplain. The MRBA wants to put a tree nursery in an area close to the Jay Branch which flows near the property. The town hopes to use the land for its own projects. A large portion of the town’s share of American Rescue Plan Act money will help pay for the land.

Ellen Fox with the MRBA was at Monday’s select board meeting. She said that she’s waiting for a response from Michael Goldberg who, as the court-appointed receiver of property formerly belonging to Ariel Quiros, one-time owner of Jay Peak Resort, owns the land.

Select board member Dave Sanders said he received word that Mr. Goldberg’s lawyers said the property owner wishes to continue working on the sale. Mr. Sanders also said that Mr. Goldberg wants a non-refundable deposit on the purchase.

The select board and Ms. Fox made plans to meet with David Rugh, the lawyer reviewing related documents and sales contracts for the town. At that meeting, …

