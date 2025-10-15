In Glover, Shadow Lake concerns surface

by Matthew Wilson

GLOVER — The dry conditions of summer have affected shorelines all around the region. Lake water levels are lower than normal, exposing what otherwise may be just below the surface. Select board member Glenn Gage, who lives near Shadow Lake, said at the board’s October 9 meeting that the drought has revealed drainage that concerns him and produced a bit more algae than usual along his shores. Mr. Gage said he is concerned about an imbalance of the natural nutrients in the lake, and explained his worries at the meeting.

He spoke about water quality and his experiences with the shoreline behind his property. Mr. Gage said that he has observed more foam and algae along the beach behind his home, a beach which only appeared…

