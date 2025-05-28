In Glover, road and dam draw people to meeting

by Matthew Wilson

GLOVER — Two issues drew a sizable crowd to the Glover Select Board’s May 22 meeting. More than 50 people showed up at the town hall to give their opinions about Lieutenant Governor John Rodgers’ desire to close off his road to traffic, and to discuss plans for the Shadow Lake dam.

Mr. Rodgers has asked the board to make Rodgers Road a legal trail and allow him to put a fence across it so he can decide who can pass. Others living on the Class 4 road told the select board they want the road to remain open and under town control. Those abutting Mr. Rodgers’ farm and other Rodgers Road residents spoke at the meeting about what they see happening.

Mr. Rodgers has spoken often with the select board about his road in recent yeas. The road runs front of his house and splits his fields. That, he has said, is a problem for him and his son. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)