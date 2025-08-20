In Glover, Phil Young leaving board

by Matthew Wilson

GLOVER — Select board chair Phil Young dropped a bomb at the end of the select board’s August 12 meeting. He announced he would be leaving his town office at the close of the board’s next meeting.

As the final item of the evening, Mr. Young said he is stepping away from his role in the town government. “I think it’s what’s best for the town and my family,” Mr. Young said. He said he didn’t want to elaborate further.

Mr. Young said the decision was a sudden one, made only the day before. He said he expected townspeople might be taken aback by the unexpected news.

Board member Anne Eldridge spoke about how the board intends to move forward. She said the board will appoint someone to serve in Mr. Young’s place until Town Meeting in March. If people want to elect someone sooner, Ms. Eldridge said the possibility of petitioning for a special Town Meeting is open.

Mr. Young was first appointed to the board and was then elected. Ms. Eldridge asked for anyone with an interest in serving the town to come forward. Justin Mason, a resident who frequently attends select board meetings remotely, asked about the responsibilities of a board member. Board member Glenn Gage asked if his curiosity could be taken as interest in the job. Mr. Mason said it could.

Ms. Eldridge said she will take on some of the roles that Mr. Young held, such as….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)