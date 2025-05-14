In Glover, neighbors express concerns about possible squatter

by Matthew Wilson

GLOVER — An apparently abandoned property seems to be causing problems, both for the resident neighbors and as a parcel delinquent on taxes. At the select board meeting on May 8, a tax sale of the property was discussed. That conversation led to concerns about the people staying in the house there and whether they have a legal right to do so.

The Glover Street property has been delinquent on property taxes for long enough that it can now move on to a tax sale. Town Clerk and Treasurer Cindy Epinette spoke to the board about moving forward to start a tax sale. The ownership of the land and house remains a mystery despite several attempts to track down the rightful landowner. Ms. Epinette said that the last trace of the owner leads to a deceased Connecticut resident, but nothing points to an heir.

When the property came up, neighbors spoke about their experiences with the people who have taken up residence in a condemnable building on the property. They asked not be to named out of fear, they said, of repercussions, but their statements showed they are fearful of the squatters …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week's paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

