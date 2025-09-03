In Glover, Culverts channel discussion at board meeting

by Matthew Wilson

GLOVER – The select board considered culverts at its most recent meeting. One in particular seems to have a property owner asking for something larger than the town’s ordinance allows. However, the policy only applies to those who live in the town all year. The board weighed the situation and looked at the ordinance to see what they can do to accommodate the land owner.

Road Foreman Mike Pray laid out the situation. Mr. Pray said he put in a new culvert under a driveway on Beach Hill Road because it was blocked and had a hole in it. Water wasn’t going through the culvert, but instead was washing out portions of the road. The repair cost about $700, and is to be billed to the property owner.

“By ordinance, we’ve done everything we can to cope with the situation,” …

