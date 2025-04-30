In Derby..New checks on contractors considered by board

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY — Derby’s garage has a repaired roof, but the town’s process for hiring contractors may have had a hole or two in it. Town Clerk Faye Morin found the company that did the work may have broken some rules. To make sure it doesn’t happen again, the board looked at ways to verify information supplied by bidding contractors.

In November 2024, the select board awarded the contract to repair the roof to Ryan Kimball and his construction business. Mr. Kimball did the work, but left behind some unused materials. The board discussed having him come back to pick up the remnants, but the road crew eventually took care of most of it. A dumpster still sits near the worksite with the final pieces waiting to be taken away. That wasn’t Mr. Kimball’s biggest mistake, though. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)