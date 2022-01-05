In Craftsbury Common PFAS leads to don’t-drink warning

by Sylvia C. Dodge

CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Users of the water system that serves Craftsbury Common were notified on December 28 to stop drinking the water. The notice was prompted when a level of PFAS chemicals was found in one of the system’s two wells that exceeds Vermont safe drinking water standards.

About 40 individual households, Craftsbury Academy, Sterling College, and the Craftsbury Public Library are impacted by the “do not drink the water notice,” Tim Patterson said in a phone conversation last week. Mr. Patterson is the president of the all-volunteer Craftsbury Fire District #2 Water Board.

