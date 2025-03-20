In Coventry, landfill tank size discussed

by Joseph Gresser

COVENTRY — Representatives from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Waste Management and Prevention Division came to the municipal building here on March 12 to discuss a potential change to the permit for a leachate treatment system.

The amendment, allowing the system’s operators to have more than 100 gallons of the system’s product in an existing 7,500-gallon tank, sounded like a minor issue, but the 20 or so citizens who attended the meeting treated it as anything but routine.

They raised questions and regarded the proposed change with suspicion and concern. The regulators as well were regarded with what might be termed friendly suspicion.

The DEC has given New England Waste Services of Vermont (NEWS-VT), the subsidiary of Casella Waste Systems that owns and operates the Coventry landfill, permission to set up a system to extract Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) from the liquid that forms when rain flows through landfilled material.

The liquid is called leachate. …

