In Coventry, Ice jam grant melts away

by Matthew Wilson

COVENTRY — Eventually winter’s ice and snow is bound to melt. When it thaws, waters rise, and anyone who has ever put too many ice cubes in a drink knows that frozen chunks can complicate things. Coventry is a community that sometimes experiences flooding due to ice jams. However, a long-planned study to consider how to deal with the problem is in trouble because it seems that the funding source has dried up.

Before COVID hit in 2020, Silver Jackets from the Army Corps of Engineers Institute for Water Resources looked at ice that comes down the Black River through the town. Silver Jackets teams are interagency groups that work on collaborative solutions for state flood risk priorities.

Coventry Emergency Management Director Phil Marquette said the Silver Jackets identified several ways ice jams could be managed, such as gates that hold back the ice so that only water passes downstream and barriers that keep ice from jamming as easily.

At the select board meeting on Monday, April 7 …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)