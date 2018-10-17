In Albany: Plans for a park lead to lawsuit

by Elizabeth Trail

Late in September, a logger hired by the town of Albany began clear cuttinga section of a long-fallow piece of land the town owns at the top of Hartwell Pond Road. According to a memo the select board handed out at its October 2 meeting, the logging was a first step toward creating a town recreation area with parking, picnic tables, camp sites, and lake access for canoes and kayaks.

On October 4, neighboring landowner Cindy Sanville got a temporary injunction to halt the logging. And she’s suing the town to make it permanent.

