Human remains found in Westmore

During Search and Rescue Team training on Wednesday afternoon, April 30, 2025, near Lake Willoughby in Westmore, members of the Vermont State Police located a body believed to be that of missing hiker Sue Mi Ko, 51, of Craftsbury who was reported missing on January 9, 2025.

Crews recovered her body several hundred yards from the Mount Pisgah trailhead.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. There continue to be no indications that this incident is suspicious