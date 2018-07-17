How best to use mine settlement?

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

LOWELL — With $850,000 in hand from a settlement with a former owner of the defunct asbestos mine in Eden and Lowell, the state and federal governments are inviting comment on a draft plan for restoring natural resources in those towns.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the federal Fish and Wildlife Service are acting as trustees for the mine site. About half the settlement money would go to each town.

