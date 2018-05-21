Holland Pond benefits from trophy trout stocking

Vermont’s “Trophy Trout” stocking program for 2018 includes eight river sections and 15 lakes and ponds receiving the two-year old trout, some over 18 inches long. Stocking of the river sections will occur throughout May.

“The trophy rainbow and brown trout stocked in the Black, Winooski, Lamoille, East Creek, Missisquoi, Walloomsac, and Passumpsic Rivers as well as Otter Creek provide exciting fishing for many anglers of all ages and skill levels,” said Vermont’s director of fisheries Eric Palmer. “Large two-year old rainbows will also be stocked in 15 additional lakes and ponds to provide excellent fishing opportunities.”

Trout fishing opened April 14, and will continue through October 31 this year. There is no length limit. The daily creel limit is two trout.

Anglers can check the Fish and Wildlife Department’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) to see the stocking that has occurred. Click on “Fishing” and then “Stocking Schedule.”

Holland Pond in Holland will be among the beneficiaries of the stocking program.

Standard fishing regulations apply to stocked lakes and ponds. For details, see the “Vermont 2018 Fishing Guide and Regulations” booklet, available where licenses are sold.

Vermont fishing licenses are available statewide from agents and on the department’s website. — from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.