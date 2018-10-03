Hemp farmers angered by thefts

by Tena Starr

Vermont hemp growers are running across an unexpectedly serious problem — wide-scale theft. Many have taken to employing extensive security measures, including carrying guns to ward off thieves who have stolen thousands of dollars of the marijuana lookalike in recent weeks.

In the past month, thefts of hemp plants have been reported around the state. Some growers are living on their land in campers to provide 24/7 coverage, using floodlights, and are armed.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)