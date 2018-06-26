Healthcare scholarships awarded to North Country students

Eighteen new healthcare scholarships were recently awarded to high school seniors and one adult, totaling $18,000. In addition, North Country Hospital renews scholarships for consecutive years providing students stay in healthcare education and maintain a minimum 3.0 grade-point average.

Each year the scholarship review committee makes selections based on student essays, transcripts, extracurricular activities, as well as financial need. Applicants/families must also live in the hospital’s service area in order to initially apply.

The annual North Country Hospital Scholarship Golf Classic, with proceeds each year going directly to awardees, makes the Healthcare Career Scholarship possible. The thirtieth annual scramble is set for Sunday, July 22, with an 8 a.m. registration and a 9 a.m. shotgun start at the Orleans Country Club. This year a total of ten awards were received from this fund. They went to Lake Region Union High School graduates Krystianna Ingalls and Melanie Joubert, and North Country Union High School graduates Jacob Bean, Chelsea Daigle, Carley Giroux, Lettie Hale, and Brooklyn Szych-Brown. Cara Strona, Elizabeth Gaudreau and Brianna Doty also received scholarships from this fund.

Caryl B. Custer Scholarship for Nursing Students awards went to North Country graduates Brianna Crouch, Gwen Pettengill, Mariah Poutre, and Chantal Therrien. Lake Region graduate Paige Menard also received this award. The fund was created by summer resident Dr. Keith Custer in memory of and on behalf of his wife, Caryl, who was a nurse manager in Florida for many years. She individually supported many nursing students with scholarship monies in the past.

This year North Country graduates Emily Perkins and Riley Laffoon received The Legends Scholarship. This fund was created in 2010 and has since named five “legends” of North Country Hospital: Merrilyn Barry, Robert Trembley, MD, Thomas A.E. Moseley, MD, A. David Alsobrook, MD, and Cecile Gelineau, RN.

In 2015, the Sidney A. Toll Scholarship Fund was created, honoring long time previous CEO and founder of North Country Hospital’s scholarship golf tournament. This year’s recipient is Jaime Kramer, having received her bachelor’s degree and going on to become a physician assistant.

Contributions to North Country Hospital for any of the scholarship funds help sustain these awards for years to come. Students receive awards for two-year, four-year, as well as graduate programs. Call the Development/Community Relations office at 334-4186 for more information. –– from North Country Hospital.