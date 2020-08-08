VICTIM: Thomas Comes

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is looking for information on a

stolen dirt bike. The dirt bike is believed to have been stolen from a barn on

Hinman Settler Rd the night of 07/22/2020. Evidence was collected from the

scene. The dirt bike is a red and white Honda XR 80. Anyone with information to

the whereabouts of this dirt bike is asked to please call the Vermont State

Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.