Around the Northeast Kingdom Harp and Soul visit Newport schools Published 14 hours ago - Editor - 14h ago 1 Two talented, inspiring, and good-humored musicians from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VSO) visited the United Christian Academy and the Newport Center Elementary schools on April 4. Flutist Anne Janson and harpist Heidi Soons, better known together as “Harp and Soul,” are a part of the SymphonyKids program of the VSO which serves to bring fine music to young Vermonters across the state. In a light-hearted yet instructional manner they taught the students about their instruments and performed musical selections ranging from Mozart to the theme from Peanuts. Photo courtesy of William Peck 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it