“Hands Off” demonstrations held in Barton and Newport

by Maria Amador

BARTON — Cold and rain weren’t enough to deter those Vermonters opposed to President Donald Trump’s executive actions from spending Saturday protesting in the Kingdom. On Barton’s Village Square and Newport’s Main Street, hundreds stood with signs calling for an end to cuts on federal programs and a return to more competent governance.

Many of those protesting on April 5 as part of the nationwide “Hands Off” movement said the action was one of the few ways they could send a message to the current administration. This was the case for Doug and Cheri Safford of Glover who said, “We’re here because we’re disgusted and sad and just figured we had to get out here and do something.”

Part of the doing for Ms. Safford included making a sign that read, “hands off our democracy” next to a simple drawing of President Donald Trump with nothing but one baby tooth in his mouth. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)