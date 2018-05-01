Hallquist compares governing to running VEC

copyright the Chronicle May 2, 2018

WEST GLOVER — Mimi Smyth, head of the Orleans County Democratic Party, was pleasantly surprised at the crowd that turned up at Parker Pie on April 25. The 50 or so people were there to hear from Christine Hallquist, a candidate for the party’s gubernatorial nomination.

Dr. Dan Freilich, who hopes to replace Representative Peter Welch as the party’s candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, and Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos were also there, but Ms. Hallquist was clearly the big draw.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)