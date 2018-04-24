Green Mountain Youth Symphony to hold auditions

The Green Mountain Youth Symphony (GMYS) is holding auditions for summer and fall placement in all three orchestras and for the Creative Arts and Music Program (CAMP). Auditions will be heard on three upcoming Saturdays, May 5, May 19, and June 2, in Montpelier.

There are open seats for musicians novice through advanced next fall. Registration is also open for the GMYS CAMP for intermediate to advanced music students. CAMP will be held at Northern Vermont University-Johnson from August 5 through 11 this year.

Students of all orchestral instruments, all ages, and all levels are invited to join the fun and challenging environment of GMYS. Placement in the orchestras and CAMP is by audition only.

To schedule an audition, or for more information, please e-mail GMYS at [email protected], call (802) 888-4470, or visit the website at www.gmys-vt.org. — from Green Mountain Youth Symphony.