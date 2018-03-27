Grant will help efforts against invasive species in Seymour Lake

Vermont’s Department of Environmental Protection has awarded a $17,248 grant to the town of Morgan in partnership with the Seymour Lake Association (SLA) to assist with the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Program at Seymour Lake.

The program at Seymour Lake has been successful in preventing the spread of invasive species continuously since 2000 by inspecting boats entering the lake and educating lake users to the methods of invasive species spread as well as the effects on a water body. The program operates seven-days per week, 12-hours per day at the Seymour Lake fishing access from Memorial Day weekend until the end of October. In addition, a boat wash/decontamination station will be in use to decontaminate watercraft and associated equipment entering Seymour Lake coming from “at-risk” (due to the presence of invasive species) water bodies. The contact person for this program is Beth Torpey at [email protected] — submitted by Beth Torpey.