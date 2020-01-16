Governor Phil Scott appoints Jennifer Harlow to fill Orleans County Sheriff Vacancy

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Jennifer Harlow to become Orleans County sheriff, following Kirk Martin’s resignation last month. Harlow will be the only female sheriff in Vermont at the time of her appointment.

“I’m confident Jennifer will bring an innovative and dynamic approach towards leading the department,” said Governor Scott. “Her long career in law enforcement and her commitment to her community will serve her well as sheriff.”

Harlow has lived in Orleans County for the last 16 years. Since 2004, she has worked in the Newport Police Department, where she focused on preventing and investigating crimes against children, school safety, the opioid crisis, domestic violence and domestic violence related homicides. Additionally, she is a certified instructor for the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council.

“I am honored Governor Scott has appointed me sheriff,” said Harlow. “I take great pride in my work and serving my community. The Sheriff’s Department is comprised of many hard-working men and women, and I look forward to working with them to continue to serve the people of Orleans County and expand upon the services the Sheriff’s Department provides.”

Harlow graduated from the Agawam Police Academy in 1999 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Johnson State College. She is an active board member for several organizations, including the Domestic Violence Task Force, the school boards for North Country Union Junior High School and High School, and the Northeast Kingdom Human Services Board.

Outgoing sheriff, Kirk Martin, was elected as a Republican, so keeping with tradition, the Governor received nominations from the Orleans County Republican Committee to fill the vacancy.

Harlow will be sworn in later this month.