Gore Camp found burned days prior to second camp fire in Avery

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2457 Gore Rd, Avery’s Gore, VermontINCIDENT: Fire Investigation – 19A503364



Homeowner: Dale Sherburne, Waterford, VT , Roy Leland, Orleans, VT, Ed Leland, Florida



On August 25, 2019 at approximately 17:53 PM the VT State Police were notified of a camp that had burned down on the Gore Rd in Avery’s Gore. The fire had not been reported to the Brighton Fire Department and the camp was allowed to burn until it self-extinguished. This camp is known as the Gore Camp. Members of the Dept of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit were notified of the fire. Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene in the morning of August 26, 2019 and initiated an origin and cause investigation.



It was determined that one of the owners was present on 08/21/19 and that a neighbor had also viewed the property on 08/23/19. Both times the property was fine. It is believed that the fire occurred during the evening hours of 08/24/19 and/or early morning hours of 08/25/19.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, it appears that there was direct human involvement. This fire is considered suspicious.

There were no reported injuries, however the building/camp is a total loss.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program(VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeants Michael LaCourse, – Vermont State Police, Assistant State Fire Marshal Stan Baranowski – Division of Fire Safety



STATION: VSP DerbyCONTACT# 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Between 08/23/2019 & 08/25/2019