Goose season opens September 1

Vermont’s resident Canada goose hunting season will be held September 1 through September 25 to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

The season will be open statewide with a daily bag limit of five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of Vermont.

A second Canada goose hunting season for resident and migrant birds will be held October 13 through December 1 with a daily bag limit of three Canada geese in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones.

In the Connecticut River Zone, the second Canada goose season will be October 2 though November 4, and November 21 through December 16 with a daily bag limit of two Canada geese.

A hunting license is required, and a waterfowl hunter 16 or older must carry current federal and Vermont duck stamps. Federal stamps are sold at post offices, federal refuges and online at www.fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp/buy-duck-stamp.php. State duck stamps are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) and from license agents. The hunter must sign the federal duck stamp.

All migratory game bird hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program (HIP). This can be done on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website or by calling toll-free at (877) 306-7091. After providing some basic information, you will receive your annual HIP. registration number, which you then need to record on your hunting license.

A printable copy of migratory bird hunting regulations can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version also is available from license agents and post offices. –– from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.