On Wednesday, April 18, at 7 p.m., local filmmaker, Bradleigh Stockwell will offer his premier presentation of short films, filmed on location in Newport. Mr. Stockwell is a Newport resident and has done a great deal of research into the history of the city. The public is invited to come meet Mr. Stockwell and enjoy the show.

This evening of short films is free and open to the public. — from the Goodrich Memorial Library.