Golf cart rollover in Westmore injures four

On 07/21/2020 at approximately 2008 hours, the Vermont State Police and Glover Ambulance responded to a report of a golf cart rollover with injuries on Hinton Hill Road in the Town of Westmore, VT. The operator was identified as Logan Verge, age 16, of Irasburg, VT.

Investigation revealed the golf cart with four occupants was traveling west on Hinton Hill when it lost control, rolled over and came to final rest off the traveled portion of the roadway. All occupants suffered injuries, and three were transported to North Country Hospital. The injuries at this time are reported to be non-life threatening.