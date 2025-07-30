Glover Day celebrated in style

by Joseph Gresser

GLOVER — Under a haze of high smoke wafted down from Canada, runners boarded a school bus near the Glover green. Those who didn’t plan to compete in the five-mile Chamberlin run, or even the five-kilometer race had the opportunity to check out the stock of used books on sale for the benefit of the Glover Public Library.

Over at the foot of Still Hill Road a growing pack of bicycles gathered behind an orange line painted on the dirt. Riders stood as if ready pedal off at a moment’s notice even as race organizers reminded them of the route they were to follow and rules of the race.

At last, the signal was given and the cyclists shot, or, in some cases, moseyed up the hill.

Up Route 16 near the former Long Pond — once a mile-and-a-half-long lake — runners seeking to emulate the feat of Spencer Chamberlain back in 1810, lined up for their start. Closer to town, another pack of athletes were preparing to set out on the five-kilometer contest.

On the green, family members and friends stood by Route 16 and …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)