Get your maple on in Island Pond

Everyone is invited to the second annual Maple Fools Fest in Island Pond on Saturday, March 24, for all kinds of fun.

The day starts with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. and a 5k road race at 9 a.m. Events throughout the day will include a maple baking contest, a maple-themed photography contest for children and adults, face painting, kid’s activities in the town hall gym, foul shot and knockout basketball contests for kids and adults, maple feats of strength, and a raffle with lots of wonderful prizes, including gift baskets, trail passes, gift certificates, and a lovely bedside stand/small bureau from Ethan Allen Manufacturing. Of course, there are also eating opportunities, with local restaurants serving special maple menus, a bake sale, and donuts dunked in syrup. New activities this year include a vendors’ fair during the day and a corn hole tournament at 6:30 p.m. — both at the American Legion — and wine tasting at Hearth and Home Country Store. For a full schedule of the Maple Fools Fest and contest rules, check out Brighton Recreation on Facebook. — submitted by June Goodband.