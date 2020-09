Tim Gerrow of Jay shot this bear in North Troy on September 16.

Mr. Gerrow said, ” I sit on the tracks in North Troy where I see a number of bears every year and just got lucky when this big boy come out. One shot, went 30 yards, and was done! It was a tough drag to the tracks, so we got help with a winch.

The bear weighed 337.4 lbs. dressed.