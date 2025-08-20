French donkeys enjoy life in Brownington

by Maria Amador

BROWNINGTON — Along Hinman Settler road, the brown of a small wooden sign blends into the wooden fence below it, such that if one’s not looking for it, they might miss it. Behind the sign, a house is flanked by green lawn on both sides; the big-eared equines grazing there are proof that one is in the right place.

Stretched over 90 acres of rural Vermont, Arnold’s Rescue Center is a refuge for homeless and displaced horses, donkeys, and farm animals. Today, the nonprofit also serves as a breeding facility for the critically endangered Baudet du Poitou donkey — a French breed known for its large size, hefty joints, and thick, long coat.

Arnold’s was founded in the early 2000s by Sue Arnold, a licensed wildlife rehabilitation specialist then based in Okeechobee, Florida. In 2006, her friends Bari and Doug Fischer purchased a campground on Lake Willoughby where Ms. Arnold would visit them. On one trip, during an outing for Amish donuts, Ms. Arnold and Ms. Fischer drove by the property where the refuge now sits and saw it was up for sale after being vacant for several years. A phone call to its real estate agent led to Ms. Fischer, a real estate agent herself in Fort Myers, Florida, showing Ms. Arnold around.

The latter — whose Florida rehab cared for some 1,200 to 1,500 wildlife per year, 300 of which were permanent residents — saw an opportunity to expand her operation up north. …

