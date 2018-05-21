Free salary negotiation workshop for women in Newport

The Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), a non-partisan state government commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls, is presenting a free salary negotiation workshop at the Goodrich Memorial Library on Saturday, May 26, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The goal is to give women tools they need to get paid what they deserve and, in turn, to reduce the gender wage gap.

Choosing not to negotiate is leaving some serious money on the table. Over 50 percent of women say they are apprehensive about negotiating and only 30 percent of women consistently negotiate salaries. For many, even the thought of negotiating can make them feel nervous.

It raises questions like: How much do I ask for? When is the best time to do it? What if I don’t feel like I deserve more? This workshop will help women answer these questions and more. It is designed to teach how to negotiate with confidence. Instructors will help women avoid the traps many fall into and leave plenty of time for practice. The workshop will be facilitated by Lindsey Lathrop of From Within Coaching. To register, e-mail Ms. Lathrop at [email protected] — from the Vermont Commission on Women.