Free CDL class in Newport

There will be a free commercial drivers license (CDL) class at the Newport Community Learning Center on Main Street on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, April 23, 24, and 27, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. These classes are being held to prepare people for the CDL learner’s permit. The class includes those who would like to drive a bus. All background and other necessary information to pass the learner’s permit will be provided. For information and to register, please contact the Newport Community Learning Center at 334-2839. — from the Newport Community Learning Center.