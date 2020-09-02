Former state trooper accused of assault with weapon

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A former State Police trooper who did time in prison after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of engaging in a prohibited act with a 14-year-old girl, then violating his conditions of parole was back in court Monday.

This time, Mark W. Beezup, 63, of Derby appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to a felony charge of first degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and giving false information to a law enforcement officer to implicate another.

