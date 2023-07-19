Flood scrubs Barton couple’s livelihood

by Tena Starr

BARTON — Lorie Seadale was thinking hard on Saturday as she looked at the muddy mess that was her plant nursery and produce business. She wondered just how much she and a helper should do in the way of cleanup, given that there was a flood warning out — again — for the next day. Maybe all their work on Saturday would be undone?

Ms. Seadale runs Rivers Edge Farm Stand, just off the interstate in Barton. Her husband, Eddie Seadale, runs the Copper Plate food truck at the same location.

Both were badly flooded last week. And both are closed for the rest of this season. The cleanup is daunting.

