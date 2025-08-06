First Kingdom equine expo offers much to horse people

by Ethan Brodie

BARTON —This past weekend, the Barton Fairgrounds hosted the first Northeast Kingdom Equine Expo, which included a wide array of events, such as educational talks, informative demonstrations, and performances from local trainers, farriers, and veterinarians. The expo also hosted a variety of local vendors, offering horse accessories, saddles, riding shoes, and more. Also among the vendors were local businesses advertising coaching, riding, and training lessons.

A unique, horse-themed atmosphere filled the fairground during the expo. Horses with their trainers could be found in the arena at almost any given moment, and it was not uncommon to see horses strolling along the grounds. The sound of neighs could be heard with great frequency. The event drew a crowd of all ages, with many families attending to learn about horses, check out the local vendors, and eat local food.

Among the organizations and vendors at the expo was the Vermont Horse Council (VHC), a statewide organization representing equine industry interests, according to volunteer Heidi Krantz. The VHC also works to advocate for legislation to provide access to trails and provides education to the public, with events like trailer driving clinics and talks with veterinarians.

Ms. Krantz sees the impact of the expo as making people aware of all the different ways they can learn about …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)