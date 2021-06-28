Fire investigators seek information about Railroad Street fire

On June 23, 2021 the Brighton Fire Department was dispatched to Railroad Street in Brighton for a report of a loud explosion and fire. When firefighters arrived, they found 1 house completely engulfed in flames, and it had already started to collapse. A second house located just to the east was also on fire. As part of the fire chief scene assessment he contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the explosion and fire.

Members from the FEIU arrived later that morning and began their investigation. The fire appears to have started on the main floor of the house and quickly spread throughout the structure. The fire also spread to the house located to the east as well as the commercial building to the west. The house located to the west of the initial fire scene was destroyed by fire. The commercial building to the east was damaged, but firefighters were able to limit the fire spread.

6/23/2021 at approximately 1:05 AM – 277 and 279 Railroad Street Brighton, VT

6/23/2021 at approximately 12:30 PM – 277 and 279 Railroad Street Brighton, VT

Investigators have located footage and still images of a vehicle leaving the area of the fire scene just moments after the fire began. The investigators would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Railroad Street in Brighton during the early morning hours of June 23, 2021.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at (802)334-8881. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800 32-ARSON (800-322-7766). A reward of up to $5,000.00 may be offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.