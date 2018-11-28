Fire department merger a success

by Elizabeth Trail

ORLEANS — It’s been about nine months since the Orleans and Barton fire departments merged into a single unit on a trial basis.

And so far, said Orleans Village Manager John Morley, the merger has been a success.

On December 4, Mr. Morley will present the joint fire department’s 2019 budget to the Barton Select Board…

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)