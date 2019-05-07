FBI contacts Coventry residents

by Elizabeth Trail

COVENTRY — People here have received letters or visits from the FBI recently, asking for more information about when and how they paid their property taxes back when Cynthia Diaz was town clerk, treasurer, and delinquent tax collector.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)